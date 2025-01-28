Sunderland Couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Anne and John love being by the seaside

A Sunderland couple are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Anne and John Richardson first met in early 1950s in Sunderland and married aged 17 and 20 at St Cecelia’s Church.

They went on to have 3 children; Susan, Steven and John. They have 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. As well as being married 70 years they have the same birthday and John celebrated his 90th birthday last year. They will be spending the day together at Bryony Care home with cake and Prosecco.

Anne and John have had many memories together including owning a caravan in York. They lived in Hendon when they were first married then larkfield Road and ridgeway crescent and Barnard Street. They have spent many happy years at Sandford Court with the fellow residents.