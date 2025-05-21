Sunderland counselling service celebrating and able to continue to help people for free after donation

A counselling service are celebrating after a donation from Persimmon Homes means they are able to keep helping people for free.

Creative Minds, in Sunderland, are celebrating after receiving a £3,000 donation from Persimmon Homes. They were awarded the donation after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.

The funding means the service will be able to offer up to 60 hours of free counselling to people in the community.

Supporting both adults and children, Joanne Spours, Company Secretary, says the donation will mean local mental health services in the area will have the pressure eased.

Councillor Andrew Wood and Graeme Hogg, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Durham visited Creative Minds, in Sunderland

Joanne Spours, Company Secretary, said: “Thanks to the generous support of Persimmon Homes, we’re able to continue offering counselling that truly helps those in need from our community—no matter their age, background, or status.

“Your donation has made it possible for us to provide free one-to-one counselling sessions and mental health workshops that focus on the real, everyday challenges faced by children and young people. This support not only helps us reach those in need but also eases the pressure on local mental health services. We’re incredibly grateful to Persimmon Homes for helping us make a difference in our community.”

Graeme Hogg, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Durham, said: “We are so delighted and proud to support Creative Minds.

“It was truly inspiring to learn more about the services and support they are offering both children and adults. We hope this money goes far in helping to continue their vital services to the community.”

Councillor Andrew Wood said: "Persimmon's funding is a significant boost to Creative Minds' vital mental health support in Sunderland.

“Joanne and her team provide important services, and this investment will enhance their reach. I appreciate Persimmon's genuine engagement and look forward to seeing the positive impact and further collaboration this inspires."