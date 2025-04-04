Sunderland charity surprises dedicated volunteer with Outstanding Achievement award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A devoted volunteer, hailed as an “inspirational influence”, has been given a surprise honour by a local mental health charity in recognition of her exceptional contributions.

Dr Rebecca Dinsdale, 51, patron of Sunderland Headlight, attended what she believed to be the presentation of the Dianne Smith Award for Outstanding Achievement – only to be stunned when she was named this year’s recipient.

Despite living with the physical illness of ME, Dr Dinsdale has spent more than a decade championing the charity’s work – offering unwavering support to those struggling with mental health challenges.

Overcome with emotion, she expressed her shock and deep gratitude while paying tribute to the late Dianne Smith, for whom the award is named after.

Dr Rebecca Dinsdale is the recipient of the Dianne Smith Award for Outstanding Achievement – presented by Sunderland Headlight.

“Dianne was a wonderful lady who volunteered at Headlight and went on to become a support worker,” explained Dr Dinsdale, who lives in Houghton-le-Spring.

“Dianne worked hard to be the best she could be. She loved people and always encouraged others to do their best too. Sadly, in 2012, Dianne lost her battle with her mental health. I have had the privilege of presenting this award – an incredible symbol of outstanding dedication – to others many times. To now receive it myself is the greatest shock and the deepest honour. I am humbled and profoundly grateful.”

Having spent much of her life in bed or hospital due to her chronic health problems, Dr Dinsdale has, nevertheless, lived a life of courage and impact.

She graduated top of her class with a combined arts degree in Politics with History; gained a distinction for her Master’s degree; and, after completing her Doctorate, has written and published five books. In addition, she has led more than 1,000 funerals as a celebrant.

Most recently, Dr Dinsdale has found purpose as The Lifejoy Coach – guiding individuals through burnout to transform their wellbeing, relationships and working lives.

Her volunteer journey with Headlight began in 2012 thanks to a remarkable twist of fate.

“Dad and I planned to attend a resilience lecture at Headlight, but when the speaker didn’t show up, he suggested I step in,” recalled Dr Dinsdale. “I could barely make it up the stairs and only managed a half-day session, but fortunately it was so well received that I was invited back – and I’ve been giving motivational talks there ever since.”

Describing Headlight as “an island of sanity in a world of chaos”, Dr Dinsdale shared how caring for her late mother, who had early-onset dementia and psychosis, gave her a deep understanding of the challenges service users face.

“I did everything ‘right’, everything I was ‘supposed’ to do, yet in many ways, my life still went horribly wrong,” she explained. “Years of illness – both my own and that of my parents – could have broken me. But my philosophy is: What can you do with what you have? I find purpose in helping service users look beyond their difficulties and see new possibilities. That’s what keeps me coming back.”

Beth Miller, Deputy Manager at Headlight, added her own insights on Dr Dinsdale’s remarkable devotion to the charity.

“It was our honour to choose Rebecca for our annual Dianne Smith Award in recognition of her commitment – not only for 2024, but in all the years prior. Rebecca is an inspirational influence who shares positivity and resilience with many others. Whether lovingly handmaking gifts; opening meetings with messages of hope; or arriving with her signature smile, a basket of goodies and sunflowers, Rebecca’s generosity of spirit lifts us all. Any time spent in Rebecca's company is always valuable.”

Sunderland Headlight – an independent, service user-led mental health charity – has been supporting individuals in the local community for 23 years.

For more information on Sunderland Headlight and how to get involved, visit sunderlandheadlight.co.uk