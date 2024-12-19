Sunderland care homes light up Christmas with Mayoress at festive switch on

This week two Sunderland care homes hosted a spectacular Christmas lights switch-on, featuring a festive tea and cake party.

Archers Court Nursing Care Home and Archers Park Care Home, located next to each other, came together to mark the occasion. The special guest was Councillor Allison Chisnall, the Mayoress of Sunderland.

Residents at both homes were thrilled by the festive celebration, with Cllr Chisnall taking time to speak with each resident. The event included a delicious spread of cake and tea, topped off by a lively countdown to the illumination of their grand Christmas tree!

Relatives of Michael Lavender, who lives at Archers Court, said: “It has been a lovely morning for us all. Michael has really enjoyed meeting the mayoress and she had the biggest smile on her face.”

A tree to be proud of!

Resident Alison Wilkinson’s mother said: “It’s been absolutely wonderful, thank you to all the staff.”

Denise, who also lives at Archers Court said: “The Mayoress was so friendly and warm, it was lovely meeting her and sitting next to her with a spot of tea.”

Resident Lily added: “I liked seeing the Mayoress with her gold chain, it was lovely watching her turn on our Christmas lights.”

Marlena Derda, Home Manager at Archers Park said: “It was truly an honour to have the Mayoress come to our home and meet our wonderful people and amazing colleagues; it truly made our people's day.”

Mayoress Allison Chisnall was delighted to be guest of honour at the homes' Christmas switch-on.

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, Archers Court Home Manager, added: “A huge thank you to Councillor Allison Chisnall for coming to our homes and meeting our people. We had a fantastic morning!”

These homes are two of 23 within the Orchard Care Homes group. Events like this Christmas light switch-on are typical of the group's commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

In 2023 Orchard Care Homes was named winner of the LaingBuisson Award for Excellence in Large Residential Care, and it was a finalist in the same category in 2024. It has also achieved a five-star food rating at every home across its portfolio.