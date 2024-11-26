Sunderland care homes invite community to festive fitness and singing sessions

By Diane Moon
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three Sunderland care homes; Maple Lodge in Witherwack and Regents View and The Laurels in Hetton-le-Hole are inviting members of the local community to join in with a series of free, feel-good fitness and singing sessions this festive season.

Part of the care homes’ Magic Moments activities programme includes live weekly online sessions with ‘danceSing’, whose well-being experts lead residents in singing and movement classes. For the first time, a series of special festive sessions are going to be made available for community groups, families and individuals in the local area to join in with for free.

On November 29 at 11am, ‘Movement with Natalie’ will take attendees through some gentle exercises that can be done seated or standing, to melt away any stress while limbering up for the busy month ahead. On 6th, 13th & 20th December at 11am, ‘Singing with Alan’ will get everyone’s vocal cords warmed up and ready to join in with some festive favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Claire Bartlett, Magic Moments Coordinator at The Laurels Care Home, says: “These sessions are enjoyed year-round by our residents and really benefit their mental and physical well-being. They are so uplifting and really good fun, and we hope lots of people will tune in to the free festive-themed sessions that are running in the lead up to Christmas.”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsUse the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

People can join in with the festive fun via a PC, laptop, iPhone or iPad by visiting magicmomentsportal.com/communitysessions at 11am on November 29 and 6th, 13th, and 20th December. Each session lasts around half an hour.

x

Related topics:SunderlandPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice