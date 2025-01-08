Sunderland care home residents offer words of wisdom to the younger generation for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we begin a new year, it’s a great time to reflect on the past in the Sunderland area and hear from those who’ve lived through many years and have valuable insights to share.

Some residents of Orchard Care Homes in the Sunderland area have offered their words of wisdom to inspire the younger generation in 2025 and beyond.

At Lansbury Court Care Home in Sunderland, Jean, 80, who has four children and worked in the equine industry, encourages others to "be nice to each other."

Jennie, 95, who grew up in Hendon, had two children, and worked as a tailor making uniforms for soldiers, believes young people should "help each other and be good."

Orchard Care Homes residents had valuable advice for young people going into 2025.

Hazel, 79, who grew up in Southwick, has four children and worked in social services, advises, "Keep working hard at your jobs."

Norma, 95, from Fulwell and Roker, who has three children and worked at her local cinema and the food counter at British Home Stores, shares her wisdom: "Be kind to people and never hold a grudge."

Finally, Malcolm, 70, from Thorney Close, a former councillor with two children, says, "Tolerate each other regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, and other differences. We share one world and should live together in harmony."

Over at Archers Court Care Home in Farringdon, near Sunderland, residents were also sharing their advice.an, 81, who grew up in Sunderland and has two children: “I would tell them to get a good job.”

Michael, 72, grew up in Sunderland and has three children and two grandchildren. His wise words were: “Always keep your promises and love your family, near or far.”

Finally, Esther, 75, said: “Don't give up on your dreams.”

A trio of residents at Ashlea Lodge Care Home in Sunderland added their views. Margaret 79, said: “Cherish and find happiness within your family.”

Sylvia, 86, added: “Live better and get off your phones!” Tom, 89, said: 'Work hard and enjoy your life.”

