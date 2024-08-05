Sunderland care home residents are going for gold in their own Olympic Games
The care homes’ Magic Moments Coordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including egg & spoon races, armchair archery, balloon volleyball and seated basketball.
In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate their homes. Reminiscence sessions have been triggering memories from previous Olympics with some favourite moments being Mary Peters winning the gold for pentathlon at Munich 1972, David Wilkie’s gold-winning 200-metre breaststroke at Montreal 1976, and Tessa Sanderson’s gold medal for Javelin at Los Angeles 1984.
Resident, Molly, aged 92, who lives at The Laurels Care Home, said: “The different activities have been fantastic and I’m enjoying watching the real Olympic Games on TV with my friends here at The Laurels.”
Leanne-May Walsh, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme for the care homes, said: “Everyone is really getting involved in our Olympic activities and we’re handing out lots of medals to our residents who are a very competitive bunch! Our fun-filled fortnight will culminate with closing ceremony parties so we can celebrate everyone’s participation with a French feast and a glass or two of fizz.”
Maple Lodge, Regents View and The Laurels care homes are part of Four Seasons Health Care www.fshcgroup.com
