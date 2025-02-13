Sunderland care home is buzzing with love this Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air for Michael Lavender, a resident at Archers Court Nursing Care Home in Sunderland and his beloved wife, Margaret as they recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care team at the home helped make the occasion special by surprising the pair with a romantic three-course meal, cake and flowers.

Archers Court Nursing Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England. Archers Court is entirely made up of Reconnect communities, offering vital specialist care for people living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Archers Court was deeply moved when they learned that Michael had never missed a single year of buying flowers for Margaret on their anniversary. Eager to make their special day unforgettable, they went above and beyond to plan a memorable celebration.

Michael and Margaret as they looked back in the day!

The romantic evening caught Margaret by surprise, saying: “I can't thank the team enough, they did an amazing job organising this for us.”

The happy couple, who have two daughters and a son, continue to share beautiful moments. They first met while dancing to Rod Stewart’s Maggie May, with Margaret recalling how handsome Michael looked in his sailor suit.

Touchingly, the pair say they still enjoy holding hands just like they did when they were teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, Home Manager said: “Happy 52nd wedding anniversary to Michael and Margaret; we feel very blessed to be able to make this one extra special for them!”

Margaret and Michael celebrate 52 years of marriage.

For Valentine's Day this year, the home is treating all couples to a romantic three-course meal, complete with a live singer to serenade them.

Spreading the love further, children from Farringdon School nearby will be visiting the home on the morning of February 14th armed with homemade cards and chocolates for the people who live there.

Archers Court Nursing Care Home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.