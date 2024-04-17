Sunderland care home ‘delighted’ after being voted in the top 20 homes in the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HC-One’s Falstone Court in Roker, Sunderland, are celebrating success after residents and relatives voted them as part of some of the best care homes in the region.

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK. These scores are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones.

Falstone Court received an overall rating of 9.9/10 based on independent reviews, in recognition of the high standards of care offered at the home – which provides residential dementia services for the local community. The 40-bedded home received an ‘Outstanding’ CQC report in November 2020, which demonstrates that the home is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.5/10 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector. These reviews show real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

Falstone Court’s General Site Manager, Julie Merrit said:

“Our residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Falstone Court and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on carehome.co.uk and our position as a Top 20 Care Home in North East.”

HC-One’s Managing Director, Lisa Morehead, said:

“I am delighted that Falstone Court have been announced as a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2024 in North East, based on independent reviews by those using our services over the past year. This is an amazing achievement, which reaffirms our mission to be the first-choice care home for residents, their loved ones and our Colleagues in each of the communities we serve.”