Sunderland care home celebrates Makaton International Awareness Day

Archers Court Nursing Care Home is excited to join the world in celebrating Makaton International Awareness Day on Thursday, August 28, 2025. This year’s theme, "Friendship", highlights the power of communication in building connections and breaking down barriers, particularly for people living with communication challenges.

Makaton is a unique language programme that combines signs, symbols, and speech to help people communicate more independently. It can be life-changing for people with speech or language difficulties, as well as for people living with dementia.

At Archers Court, Makaton has become an important part of daily life, thanks to Jacqueline “Jackie” Smith, Deputy Manager, who first encountered Makaton while supporting her non-verbal grandson. “My grandson, Jay, now uses simple signs like “yes,” “no,” and “more”. It has allowed our family to connect with him in ways we never could before.”

Inspired by her positive personal experience, Jackie brought Makaton to Archers Court, where it’s now being used to support communication with residents living with dementia.

smiles all round

Archers Court Nursing Care Home is entirely dedicated to providing person-centred, specialist dementia care to the people of Sunderland. The home has two ‘Reconnect communities’ which focus on what people living with dementia can do, instead of what they can't. Makaton has become a valuable tool within these communities, helping residents express themselves, make everyday choices, and stay actively involved in their wants and wishes.“

Makaton has opened a communication channel for people who struggle with traditional methods of communication,” she says. “It’s about offering choices, reducing frustration, and making sure everyone feels heard.”

The Alzheimer’s Society encourages the use of visual aids, such as symbols and pictures, to support communication for people who may no longer be able to speak or understand spoken language. Makaton aligns perfectly with these principles, making it a valuable tool in dementia care.

On this special day, Archers Court will showcase how Makaton enhances residents' lives by offering them the ability to express their needs and wants. Whether through simple signs or symbol cards, it empowers residents to communicate their choices to the care team at the home and enables the care team to provide truly personal care.

Jackie (centre) with a resident and colleague signing

This year’s Makaton International Awareness Day isn’t just about raising awareness - it’s about embracing communication in all its forms and celebrating the friendships that grow when we understand each other.

“Makaton brings us closer, helps us listen, and allows everyone to be part of the conversation,” adds Jackie. “It’s truly powerful, and I’m thrilled to continue teaching colleagues and residents here at Archers Court.”

Archers Court is proud to be part of the global Makaton community, and this August 28th, they invite everyone to take a moment to appreciate the vital role communication plays in building relationships and creating a world where no one is left unheard.

The Home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission and is entirely dedicated to providing specialist dementia care, including vascular dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and frontotemporal dementia. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/archers-court-farringdon-sunderland

It is part of the Orchard Care Homes Group, which looks after 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.