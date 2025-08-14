Sunderland Care Home Celebrates Gardening Success with ‘Gardens of the World’ Creation as Part of HC-One’s National ‘Gardens in Bloom’ Competition

Throughout spring and summer, the team worked together to bring to life the late Hannah Randell’s vision for a global-themed garden inspired by the countries residents had visited or held fond memories of. Hannah, a much-loved colleague who worked as a Wellbeing Coordinator at Falstone Court Care Home, wanted to create a space that would spark conversations, evoke happy memories, and allow residents to share their travel stories. She consulted with the home’s gardener, Dave Newton, who encouraged her to sit down with residents and learn about the countries that meant the most to them.

From those conversations, Hannah compiled a list of nations and their representative plants. The garden now features:

English flowers representing homegrown heritage

Acer trees from Japan

Dahlias from Mexico

Mediterranean herbs

Fragrant lavender from France

Bright tulips from Amsterdam

Adding to the magic, a pair of seagulls made a nest in one of the flower beds at the end of May. The residents named the nesting bird Glenda, and on Care Home Open Day, her chick, named Sydney, hatched, much to everyone’s delight. Hannah kept residents and the local community updated through social media posts, sharing the progress of the egg and the joy it brought to the home.

Tragically, Hannah passed away suddenly just a week after Sydney’s arrival. In her memory, Dave and the team committed to completing her “Gardens of the World” project exactly as she envisioned it, adding flags, lights, and features to help residents identify each plant and the country it represents.

The garden has since become a cherished space for relaxation, conversation, and connection. Residents, families, and local volunteers have all played a role in its creation, from planting and painting to sharing cultural memories. The space also supports wildlife and biodiversity, with raised beds, wildflower patches, and eco-friendly practices such as composting and rainwater collection.

Julie Merritt, Area Director at HC-One, said:

“The ‘Gardens of the World’ is so much more than a competition entry, it’s a tribute to Hannah’s creativity, her love for our residents, and her belief in the power of shared experiences. Completing her vision brought us closer together and gave residents a space that sparks joy and conversation every day. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and of the lasting legacy Hannah has left in our garden.”

Dave Newton, Gardener at HC-One’s Falstone Court Care Home, said:

“When the team first approached me at the start of the year with their idea for a ‘Gardens of the World’, we worked together to select key countries that residents had visited and designed the space around those memories. Our original plan had a few unexpected challenges, not least the seagulls who took over one of the flower beds, so it was back to the drawing board.

“After Hannah’s passing, it became even more important to me to get it right for her. I carefully chose the flowers, developed a new area, and made sure the garden would be something she’d be truly proud of.”

The HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition welcomed entries from across the UK, with regional winners recognised for creativity, community engagement, and sustainable practices.

As part of the judging process, HC-One selected five regional winners across England, Scotland, and Wales, with one overall winner crowned the overall winner. Regional finalists received a plaque and gardening hamper whilst the overall winner, judged and selected by James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer at HC-One, received a trophy, plaque, and gardening hamper plus a £300 gift voucher kindly sponsored and donated by Real Trade Supplies.

For residents and colleagues at Falstone Court Care Home, the greatest reward is seeing their “Gardens of the World” flourish, a living celebration of community spirit, shared memories, and the enduring power of nature.

This summer, Falstone Court Care Home is offering a special promotion for new residents. Those who move in before 31st August 2025 will receive £1,000 off their first month’s fees, making it the perfect time to experience life in a kind and caring care home community.

