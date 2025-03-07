Sunderland care home celebrates former Mayoress on International Women’s Day

With International Women’s Day coming up this Saturday (March 8th), Ashlea Lodge Care Home, based in Sunderland, is honouring one of its residents: Sylvia Dodds, a former Mayoress.

At 87-years-old, Sylvia has been a resident of Ashlea Lodge for nearly three years. Her career began in a secretarial role at the shipyards, but her ambition led her to pursue further education.

She attended night school to train as a legal secretary and went on to work for various firms, as well as the local department store Binns.

Sylvia married her devoted husband Brian at the age of 23, and together they raised two daughters, Melanie and Caroline. In her 50s, Sylvia decided to step back from her career when her husband's job took him abroad, choosing instead to focus on her family life.

Brian and Sylvia meet the Queen.

When Brian became Lord Mayor of Sunderland in 2000, Sylvia took on the role of Lady Mayoress, officially known as the consort to the Lord Mayor of the City of Sunderland. She thoroughly enjoyed attending various functions and meeting people in her role, even having the honour of meeting Queen Elizabeth II three times at her Royal Garden Party while supporting Brian in his duties.

Sylvia was immensely proud of her role in supporting Brian throughout his political career, including his work as a magistrate, his position on the NHS board, and his leadership in chairing the board that achieved city status for Sunderland, which had been a town at the time.

Sadly, Brian passed away in 2019, but Sylvia continues to cherish his memory. Alongside raising a family, building her career, and supporting Brian as Lord Mayor, Sylvia also showcased her talents as a skilled dressmaker.

Daughter Melanie said: “Mum is very sociable and loves to be around others. She has a small group of friends and spends most of her time with them.

Sylvia as she is today, with her Mayoress brooch.

When asked about her favourite memory with her mum, she said: “Watching mam and dad dancing together at functions. He would twirl her around to the rock and roll songs, they were always dancing – that’s how they met; at a dance, all those years back.”

“She is very musical and really enjoys the visiting entertainers and having a dance. She likes to be well-kempt and has her hair done by the hairdresser every week. She loves her make-up, perfume and clothes!”

Gillian Varley, Home Manager said "You might expect such a distinguished position to come with a sense of entitlement, but Sylvia remains a humble and gracious person. Her kind and thoughtful nature has made her a beloved member of our family, and we are looking forward to celebrating International Women’s Day with her, as well as all of the wonderful ladies here at Ashlea Lodge.

