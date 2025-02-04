Sunderland-based housing membership body achieves Gold wellbeing award

A Sunderland-based housing organisation has achieved a Gold Better Health at Work award, recognising its outstanding commitment to promoting health and wellbeing to colleagues and the wider community.

Northern Housing Consortium (NHC), which is a non-profit membership organisation for social housing providers, has successfully embedded wellbeing throughout the organisation, with activity developed through staff feedback. Kay Wiseman, NHC’s HR and Wellbeing Manager, explains: “NHC has had a staff-led wellbeing group in place for several years which we’ve developed and grown to create a strong culture of health and wellbeing across every level of the organisation,”

“We take a collaborative approach, staff tell us the topics that are important to them, and we shape our programmes around that feedback. People know it’s not just a box-ticking exercise for us; rather our staff are at the heart of everything we do.

We want our people to feel their best and make mental and physical wellbeing a priority every day. “Better wellbeing means more happier and more productive colleagues and better results across the board. Supporting and caring for our people remains a key part of our values and culture and we look forward to further developing our many initiatives and programmes.”

Members of the NHC team: Ruth Chaplain, Tracy Harrison, Matthew Johnson, Drew Frame, Daniel Ellwood, Kate Maughan.

Better Health at Work recognises the efforts of employers in addressing health issues in the workplace, with a range of accreditations available, starting with a Bronze award. NHC achieved the Bronze Better Health at Work award in 2022, the Silver award in 2023, and will be presented with the Gold award at a ceremony this spring.

During the past year, NHC has focused on key areas of wellbeing including nutrition, financial wellbeing, mental health, physical wellbeing, and men’s and women’s health. Each focused campaign gives staff access to group activities, expert advice, and support on specific topics which have ranged from health screening, to pensions and budgeting.

Alongside this, all staff have access to mental health first aiders, an employee assistance programme and a wellbeing portal which includes discounts on gym membership, information on health services and access to 24 hour mental health support. NHC staff have also included volunteering as part of their wellbeing programmes, carrying out litter picking and gardening for local charities.

They have also raised money for NHC’s Unlocking Success Bursary fund, through the design and sale of their own heathy recipe calendar. The bursary fund helps social housing tenants with education and training to support employment opportunities. The Better Health at Work assessors said: “Feedback from employees shines through to show the benefits many have found from taking part in health initiatives. It is clear to see how well embedded their new practices have become.”