Sunderland based adoption agency supports LGBTQ+ Adoption Week 2025

Not for profit, voluntary adoption agency, ARC Adoption, is proud to support LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week, which runs 3rd to 9th March 2025.

Organised by charity New Family Social, the theme of this year’s LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week is ‘Change lives in ‘25’ – encouraging more LGBTQ+ people to come forward to adopt, and help change the lives of a growing number of children in foster care and in need of a permanent loving family.

Latest figures show that there are 2710 children with a plan of adoption in England, and over 200 in the North East and Cumbria alone.*

Simon and Jeff adopted a little boy

Simon and Jeff with their son who they adopted

ARC Adoption has supported many LGBTQ+ families to adopt, including Simon and Jeff, a married couple who adopted in 2023. While initially thinking they wanted to adopt a child as young as possible, they met their little boy who was five at the time at an event, and were sure that he was meant for them. They had this to share about becoming parents, and adopting as an LGBTQ+ couple:

“I don't think you can ever truly put into words how it feels to have the child you have been wanting for so long. The feeling when he gives me a big hug for no reason, or he tilts his head against my arm while watching TV. The happiness and joy watching him grow and develop, each week changing a little more. The love and pride you feel when his personality is melding with yours and your partners."

The couple had been discussing having children for around four years before approaching ARC in 2022. They added: “We would definitely recommend ARC as an inclusive adoption agency. They had been recommended to us by LGBTQ+ friends who had adopted their little ones through them, and we found the whole team to be extremely friendly and supportive. At no point throughout the whole process did we feel like the minority.”

In 2024, almost a third of the people who started the adoption process with ARC Adoption identified as LGBTQ+ and anyone enquiring with the team can be assured that they will receive a warm welcome.

Information about adoption

People interested in adoption can contact ARC Adoption and have an informal one-on-one chat with an experienced social worker, or they can choose to join an upcoming information event. Either way the ARC Adoption team will provide useful information and answer questions to help people understand if adoption is right for them, or whether it is the right time in their life to start the process.

In March, the not for profit agency is hosting two information sessions where people can find out more about adopting with their support. In addition to information shared by ARC Adoption social workers, parents who adopted as part of a same-sex couple will also join the events to talk about their experience of adopting and help answer questions.

Virtual Information Event, Thursday, March 6 at 6pm

In-person Information Event in Sunderland, Wednesday, March 12 at 6pm

For further details and to book a free space at an upcoming information event at ARC Adoption, or to request a private conversation with an enquiries team social worker about adopting, please call 0191 516 6466 or visit https://www.arcadoptionne.org.uk/

*These figures are the latest published figures from Coram ASG (Adoption and Special Guardianship) data collection – Q2 2024-25