Sunderland agency looking to recruit staff for new eateries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland recruitment agency is looking to hire more than 40 staff for a pair of restaurants opening this summer at an exciting leisure development in the city.

Adkins & Cheurfi has launched a recruitment drive for roles at Ember restaurant and Vito’s Osteria, which will open this year at Sheepfolds Stables - a new, multi-million pound food, drink, leisure, and entertainment hub next to the Stadium of Light. Positions at the two restaurants will include chefs, front of house staff, and supervisors.

“The hospitality industry is absolutely thriving at the moment and the demand for quality staff is so high that many employers are paying well above the minimum wage,” said Adkins & Cheurfi Managing Director, Melika Cheurfi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a really fun, vibrant industry to work in, with lots of exciting and rewarding career pathways and transferable skills that can really take you places.

Directors Dean Adkins (L, centre) and Melika Cheurfi (R, centre) pictured with the Adkins & Cheurfi

“We will be hosting a recruitment day for Ember and Vito’s at our offices at the Sunderland BIC on the week commencing July 15 for anyone who is interested, and we can guarantee a first stage interview,” added Melika. “We’re expecting lots of interest so please keep an eye on our website for more details.”

Sheepfolds Stables is set to become a popular destination for Sunderland and the wider North East region, with an expected 100,000 visitors in its first year.

This latest recruitment campaign follows a successful summer for Adkins & Cheurfi who have been busy supplying staff to hotels, event venues, film sets, stadiums, and racecourses across the North East. They’re also long-term, trusted partners with Kielder Waterside in Northumberland, providing bar, restaurant, and event staffing since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by directors Dean Adkins and Melika Cheurfi in 2015, the Sunderland agency specialises in recruitment for the hospitality industry but recently diversified to include the legal and commercial sector as well as care and education.

“Since starting our legal and commercial desk, we have seen 20% growth in permanent placements consisting of solicitors, legal secretaries, sales, and finance professionals. It’s another thriving industry,” Melika said.

“As a result of this success, we added two new staff members last year to meet client demand and help keep service levels high.”

A proud Sunderland business, Adkins & Cheurfi chose the city as their base of operations because of the exciting, untapped potential in terms of staff and businesses to work with. Their investment has paid off with steady growth over the last nine years and a team of 11 dynamic recruitment staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could see there was a huge talent pool of potential recruiters in Sunderland who we could train and become part of the team. Around 90% of our staff are from Sunderland who we have brought in, trained in house, and put through their REC qualifications. It’s been hugely rewarding.”

Anyone interested in roles being advertised are encouraged to submit CVs/details to: [email protected]