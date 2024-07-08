Sunderland agency looking to recruit staff for new eateries
Adkins & Cheurfi has launched a recruitment drive for roles at Ember restaurant and Vito’s Osteria, which will open this year at Sheepfolds Stables - a new, multi-million pound food, drink, leisure, and entertainment hub next to the Stadium of Light. Positions at the two restaurants will include chefs, front of house staff, and supervisors.
“The hospitality industry is absolutely thriving at the moment and the demand for quality staff is so high that many employers are paying well above the minimum wage,” said Adkins & Cheurfi Managing Director, Melika Cheurfi.
“It’s a really fun, vibrant industry to work in, with lots of exciting and rewarding career pathways and transferable skills that can really take you places.
“We will be hosting a recruitment day for Ember and Vito’s at our offices at the Sunderland BIC on the week commencing July 15 for anyone who is interested, and we can guarantee a first stage interview,” added Melika. “We’re expecting lots of interest so please keep an eye on our website for more details.”
Sheepfolds Stables is set to become a popular destination for Sunderland and the wider North East region, with an expected 100,000 visitors in its first year.
This latest recruitment campaign follows a successful summer for Adkins & Cheurfi who have been busy supplying staff to hotels, event venues, film sets, stadiums, and racecourses across the North East. They’re also long-term, trusted partners with Kielder Waterside in Northumberland, providing bar, restaurant, and event staffing since 2016.
Founded by directors Dean Adkins and Melika Cheurfi in 2015, the Sunderland agency specialises in recruitment for the hospitality industry but recently diversified to include the legal and commercial sector as well as care and education.
“Since starting our legal and commercial desk, we have seen 20% growth in permanent placements consisting of solicitors, legal secretaries, sales, and finance professionals. It’s another thriving industry,” Melika said.
“As a result of this success, we added two new staff members last year to meet client demand and help keep service levels high.”
A proud Sunderland business, Adkins & Cheurfi chose the city as their base of operations because of the exciting, untapped potential in terms of staff and businesses to work with. Their investment has paid off with steady growth over the last nine years and a team of 11 dynamic recruitment staff.
“We could see there was a huge talent pool of potential recruiters in Sunderland who we could train and become part of the team. Around 90% of our staff are from Sunderland who we have brought in, trained in house, and put through their REC qualifications. It’s been hugely rewarding.”
Anyone interested in roles being advertised are encouraged to submit CVs/details to: [email protected]
A recruitment day for the roles will take place w/c 15 July at Adkins & Cheurfi offices at the Sunderland BIC.
