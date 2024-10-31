Sunderland AFC open training session draws 2,500 young fans

Around 2,500 young Sunderland fans were given a half-term treat when they met their heroes during an open training session at the Stadium of Light.

Siblings Jackson and Isobelle Nockels, 13 and nine, met (clockwise from top left: Dan Neil, Romain Mundle, Mike Dodds and Dennis Cirkin. | Submitted

The youngsters were taking part in a Foundation of Light football course and holiday club. Among the delighted budding footballers was 13 year-old Jackson Nockels and his sister Isobelle, nine, both season ticket holders.

Proud mam Jemma shared some photographs with the Echo, featuring old Jackson, Isobelle, captain Dan Neill, full-back Dennis Cirkin, winger Romain Mundle and coach Mike Dodds.

The day was a big success with the whole first team squad attending, alongside club legend Jimmy Montgomery and of course, mascots Samson the Cat and his girlfriend Delilah.

At just 17 it isn't too long since midfielder Chris Rigg was himself a schoolboy, excitedly attending a similar session himself.

He told the BBC: "It was excellent to see the fans in the numbers they brought, just for a training session. Unbelievable. I was a little kid shouting out all the players' names once, so I can see the comparison."

Sunderland are currently five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Foundation of Light holiday courses will return for the Christmas break. In the meantime, the latest round of evening and weekend courses, the term-time activity schedule, is now available to book online.