Sunderland Academy raises £3,600 for Maggie’s Cancer Care

The community of St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is delighted to have raised an incredible £3,600 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Fundraising efforts involved a variety of activities that brought together students, staff, and families, including sponsored runs, cake stalls, a Christmas market, and two spectacular, ‘Dress to Impress’ fashion shows. Every member of our school community played a vital role in this collective effort, showcasing the unity and generosity that define St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy.

At St Anthony’s, commitment to charity is deeply rooted in their Catholic ethos. Supporting Maggie’s Cancer Care reflects their dedication to works of Mercy, as they live out their mission to show concern for the poor.

Marie Lanaghan, Headteacher, said, “I am immensely proud of our whole school community for their creativity, dedication, and generosity in supporting Maggie’s Cancer Care. Every individual has contributed to this achievement, demonstrating the spirit of compassion that lies at the heart of our Academy. As we continue to celebrate our 120th Anniversary, we remain committed to fundraising for local, national, and international charities, ensuring that we make a positive difference in the world around us.”

Year 10 student, Amy, aged 14, said "Raising money for charity is a powerful way to live out the mercy ethos of St. Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy—showing compassion to those in need, just as Christ taught us. Through acts of kindness and generosity, we become instruments of God’s love, bringing hope and dignity to others."