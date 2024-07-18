Summer guide to SEND activities in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s set to be the best summer ever for families looking for autism-friendly activities for their children in the North East.

Local authorities, organisations and charities have organised a huge range of events for families with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) – from surfing and ice skating to films, plays and beach parties.

And the North East Autism Society (NEAS) has gathered them together in one big holiday guide, free to download at the charity’s website at https://www.ne-as.org.uk/seasonal-resources.

For a round-up of what it includes for Sunderland and the surrounding area, see below.

Summer SEND activity guide

Rebecca Weatherstone, senior family worker at NEAS, says: “The summer holidays can be daunting for neurodivergent families. All their routines around school have disappeared, and they’re trying to juggle the whole family’s needs.

“We put together the guide because we wanted to gather all the SEND-specific events and activities in one place, instead of families having to trawl through the internet when they might not have the time.

“There are more and better activities this year than I’ve ever seen, helped by funding that local authorities have from the holiday activities and food programme (HAF).

“The great thing about SEND-specific sessions is that they allow families to try new things they might not have had the confidence to do otherwise.

“They’re know they’re not going to have to explain themselves to organisers, feel judged or like they have to apologise.

“It can also give them new social opportunities. The long holidays can be very lonely, but these activities mean children and parents can go out and connect with others.”

Here are some of the activities on offer in and around Sunderland and South Tyneside, with links to further information and how to book.

Sunderland Empire Theatre

The theatre is putting on a relaxed performance of The 13-Storey Treehouse, based on the best-selling children’s book, on August 23 at 5pm. To book, go to this link.

Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Stadium Park, Monkwearmouth SR5 1SU

Tailored Leisure is running Atlantis Inflatable SEND sessions, funded by the holiday activity and food programme. Sessions – July 22, August 15 and August 27, all at 11am. To book, go to their website at https://www.tailoredleisure.co.uk.

Beacon of Light, Vaux Brewery Way, Sunderland

The Beacon of Light’s holiday programme includes disability multisports, disability football, sensory circuits and a SEND family fun day. Go to this link for information, dates and booking.

Grace House, Bardolph Drive, Sunderland SR5 2DE

Grace House, the charity for disabled children and young people, is running free holiday activity and food programme activities across the holidays, including science and Lego, multisports, and drumming. For more information, see their Facebook page, contact Moya at [email protected] or call 0191 4352088.

Science Buddies @ Dame Dorothy Primary School Hub, Dock St, Sunderland SR6 0EA

Science Buddies is running a series of relaxed family sessions including experiments, Lego, crafts and a hot lunch. For more information and to book, see their website here, or email Katie at [email protected].

The Sensory Place – various locations

This parent-led organisation for families of disabled children and young people has a holiday programme in Washington, Sunderland and Houghton which includes SEND soft play, multisports, SEND swim, and Gateway Wheelers. For dates and to book, go to thesensoryplace.net/book-online.

The Special Lioness Roaring Rainforest, 4 Baird Cl, Washington NE37 3HL

The Sunderland charity has play sessions at its Roaring Rainforest space, an inclusive show and a pirate and mermaid party over the summer holidays. It has also organised trips on an accessible catamaran on the North Sea. For information and to book, go to https://www.thespeciallioness.com/events.

Cineworld Boldon, Abingdon Way, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9PB

The cinema is showing an autism-friendly screening of Despicable Me 4 on August 4 at 11am. To book, go to this link.

The Old Rectory, Broadway, Houghton le Spring DH4 4BB

TimbaDash Theatre is putting on a sensory and immersive show for young people with additional needs called Grubbin’s Wood. Performances are July 23-25, at 10.30-11.30am and 1-2pm. Book at this link.

SEND Local Offer, South Tyneside – various locations

The local authority is hosting a range of free activities for SEND children, young people and their families, including surfing, coastal exploring, climbing, kayaking and a gaming bus. See this link for the timetable. To book email gemma.d’[email protected] or call 07386688808.

AutismAble Youth Hub, 88-90 Fowler St, South Shields NE33 1PD

Holiday sessions include cookery, photography, social club, music, arts and crafts, and creative enterprise, for ages 14-25. Sessions – July 16 – August 8, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am. For information, see their Facebook page. Book via the Google form at this link.

South Tyneside Youth Service – various locations

A range of free activities and trips including a climbing wall and an outdoor adventure centre – for details see their Facebook page. To book, email [email protected]