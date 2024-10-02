Steps star Faye Tozer donates wardrobe for exclusive charity sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer teams up with sustainable fashion boutique Wynyard Re:Loved to raise money for Feeding Families.

POP singer and musical theatre star Faye Tozer has partnered with sustainable fashion business Wynyard Re:Loved for an exclusive wardrobe sale, with a portion of proceeds going to North East charity Feeding Families.

Faye, best known for her career in the chart-topping group Steps, is donating a selection of her personal wardrobe for the sale, which will feature a curated mix of elegant evening wear and stylish day-to-day pieces.

The collection will be sold exclusively through Wynyard Re:Loved, an online preloved clothing shop and small boutique run by owner and stylist Maddie Sidebottom, who has made a name for herself in the sustainable fashion world.

Faye Tozer and Maddie Sidebottom team up for an exclusive wardrobe sale

Faye, who lives in South Tyneside with husband Michael and their son Banjamin, said: “I’m so excited to be teaming up with Maddie to give some of my gorgeous pieces a new home. The sale will also raise funds for Feeding Families– a fantastic regional charity that supports families in need. It’s a wonderful way to give back to the community.”

A third of all proceeds from the sale will be donated to Feeding Families, a regional charity that provides essential food boxes and support to families struggling with food insecurity. This builds on Wynyard Re:Loved's previous fundraising efforts, including the £10,000 raised for the charity at the inaugural Ladies Fashion & Beauty Event, organised and hosted by Maddie last month at Hardwick Hall, Sedgefield.

Maddie said: “I’m excited to see The Faye Edit drop, and I know my Re:Lovers will be just as thrilled about what’s on offer! Giving these beautiful clothes a second life is at the heart of what Wynyard Re:Loved stands for. This special collaboration not only allows fashion lovers to embrace sustainable style but also supports a cause that’s close to our hearts.”

Faye, who has spent over 25 years in the music industry and reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, is offering a Vivienne Westwood jacket along with other standout pieces in the sale. The collection will be showcased on Wynyard Re:Loved’s Facebook and Instagram pages in the coming days, with a goal of raising at least £1,000 for charity.

Juliet Sanders, founder of Feeding Families, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Faye and Maddie for their generosity and commitment. Every sale made will help us continue to provide vital support to families in need across the North East. The timing of this donation is especially meaningful as we prepare to support thousands of families and individuals during the Christmas season.”

· Collection launching on Friday: www.facebook.com/wynyardrelovedboutique