Star-Studded Press Launch Kicks Off Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House

The Tyne Theatre & Opera House hosted an enchanting press launch for this year’s festive pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The event featured an exciting introduction to the cast and offered a delightful glimpse into the magic that awaits audiences from Friday, 6th December 2024, to Sunday, 5th January 2025.

The launch was made even more special with the presence of the Year 4 class from St. Paul’s Primary School, who joined the cast at the theatre. The students were thrilled to meet the performers, engaging with them and learning about their roles in this beloved tale.

The excitement in the air was palpable as the children experienced the magic of theatre firsthand, fostering a love for the arts in the next generation. The stellar cast features Regan Gascoigne as the dashing Prince, known for his captivating performances on Dancing on Ice and in the Greatest Days UK tour.

The enchanting cast of Snow White brings a splash of colour to the historic Newcastle Castle! Ready to spread festive cheer, the characters prepare to take the stage in this magical panto.

Regan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I can’t wait to step into the Prince’s shoes and be a part of this incredible production!” Grace Davison takes on the role of Snow White, impressing everyone with her remarkable talent.

“This is an absolute dream come true! I can’t wait to get started!” she remarked. Penelope McDonald, stepping into the role of the Wicked Queen, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to this iconic villain, stating,

“I look forward to horrifying (in a family-friendly way!) the lovely audiences for Snow White.” The popular comedy duo Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny are back to add their signature humour to the production, with Charlie playing the character Muddles and Lewis portraying Dame Dotty.

Charlie, known for his roles over the past 16 years at the Tyne Theatre, began his career in the Geordie cult classic film Purely Belter. Lewis, now making his tenth pantomime appearance, brings his comedic alter-ego ‘Northumberland’s Favourite Mam,’ Karen The Mam, to the stage as he steps into the role of Dame Dotty.

Lewis said, “I hope you enjoy the show and thank everyone for their continued support!” Adding flair to the performance, the dynamic duo Twist & Pulse, consisting of Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, will portray the Wicked Queen’s Henchmen.

Renowned for their extraordinary talent and vibrant performances, they bring energy and charm to the stage, having captivated audiences across the UK.

Following the press launch, the cast ventured out around Newcastle, visiting iconic locations such as Newcastle Castle and Jesmond Dene.

They engaged with fans and promoted the upcoming panto, creating excitement throughout the city. The production is sponsored by the Maldron Hotel Newcastle, providing a perfect backdrop for visitors to experience the festive cheer during their stay.

In addition to this magical family production, the Tyne Theatre & Opera House will also host an adults-only version of the classic panto on Saturday 4th January 2025 and Sunday 5th January 2025 at 7:30 pm, offering an evening of risqué fun with Charlie and Lewis in their cheekiest roles yet.

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are already available and selling fast. Don’t miss out on this enchanting Christmas panto for the whole family – book your tickets today by calling the box office at 0191 243 1171 or visiting www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk. Get ready for a magical festive season filled with laughter, charm, and a sprinkle of mischief!