Stanley care home raises funds for local charity with a summer of kindness

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home in Annfield Plain, Stanley, County Durham, hosted a highly successful Summer Fayre, raising a fantastic £245.00 for a local community hub, PACT House.

The event, a key part of the home's commitment to community engagement, was planned by the Resident’s Committee. After careful consideration, they chose to support PACT House, a local charity, community hub and café in Stanley that provides essential wellbeing support, access to help to reduce isolation, support to local people in poverty and a safe space for people in need.

The day was filled with fun, chatter, and community spirit. The Summer Fayre featured a big raffle, a tombola, a clothing sale, and a popular “What is My Name” competition. Guests and residents enjoyed a bake sale and a well-deserved cuppa while trying their luck at the various stalls. The highlight of the afternoon was a special dance performance by Ivy, a talented world-champion Irish dancer from the Kelly Hendry School of Irish Dance.

The event's success was amplified by the involvement of PACT House, which contributed donations for the raffle and tombola.

After the final count, the total amount raised and presented to PACT House was an impressive £245.

Susan Dodds, Home Manager at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home, expressed her pride, stating: "I am very proud to be a part of this and proud of the team for all the hard work they do in organising these events to raise money for charities."

Darren McMahon, Manager at PACT House, also shared his gratitude: "Thank you for the support, and we look forward to building on the relationship and working together on future projects.”

Stoneleigh Care Home is dedicated to helping others and building strong links within the local community, demonstrating that a simple act of kindness can have a profound impact.

For more information about HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes