St John Ambulance: VE-Day 80th anniversary
During the war, St John volunteers were at the forefront of the home front effort, offering first aid and medical assistance during air raids, evacuations, and other emergencies. Their dedication and selflessness saved countless lives and provided comfort to many in their darkest hours. These volunteers worked tirelessly, often putting their own lives at risk, to ensure the wellbeing of others.
In May, as we honour their legacy, our current volunteers continue to embody the same spirit of service and commitment and will be participating in events taking place to mark the 80th anniversary of VE-Day.
We invite everyone to join us in remembering and celebrating the invaluable contributions of St John Ambulance volunteers, both past and present. Their unwavering commitment to helping others is a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity and compassion.
Yours faithfully,
Simon Williams
Rear Admiral Simon Williams CB CVO KStJ
Prior of England and the Islands
Chair of St John Ambulance