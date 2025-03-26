Specsavers Washington relocates to new, larger store
The Specsavers Washington business previously had two stores, one located in The Galleries Shopping Centre and the other within the nearby Sainsbury’s, but they have now consolidated into a new, larger unit within The Galleries.
The investment, which totals to more than £500,000, led by partners Claire Killeen, Simon White and brand-new director Eman Assi, has seen a huge upgrade to facilities for both customers and staff.
The number of test rooms has increased from six across the two stores to eight rooms in total, while the new look and feel will ensure a smoother overall experience for customers as they receive expert eye and ear care.
The audiology side of the business has also expanded, as the Washington team will have more capacity to see more customers.
The upgrade will also positively affect staff as they now have an improved break room area, and they’ll also benefit from coming together as one team under the same roof again.
Specsavers Washington retail director Claire Killeen says: ‘We are delighted to officially be open to the public as we begin to welcome them into our lovely new home.
‘We know the updated unit will make a huge difference to our customers, as well as the staff working here day to day.
‘It’s an exciting new beginning for the business and one we know will help open a successful next chapter for our growing partnership.’
To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Galleries Washington, visit, go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/washington or call 0191 419 2525.