Specsavers home visits in Sunderland delivers Christmas hampers to patients across the North East

A homevisiting opticians’ service based in the North East is in the festive spirit after delivering several Christmas hampers.

The Specsavers Newcastle domiciliary business, which is based in Sunderland but covers every corner of the North East and Cumbria for home visit optical and audiology treatments, has packaged up and hand-delivered 11 hampers to its most isolated and vulnerable customers.

The hampers include treats such as a calendar, a mug, tea bags, mince pies, biscuits, and hand creams for women or body washes for men.

The packages were delivered across the region to customers in the likes of Darlington, Teesside, Northumberland, Stanley, Newcastle and Durham.

David Bell was one of the recipients of a Christmas hamper.

Specsavers Newcastle Home Visits customer services director Kelly Rowe says: ‘Following on from our charitable efforts at Halloween where we donated pumpkins to a local Scouts group, we were delighted to put a festive spin on giving back to the community.

‘This generous donation from Specsavers has helped us bring some joy to our more isolated and vulnerable patients at this most joyous, but sometimes difficult, time of year.

‘We hope they all enjoy their hampers and have a wonderful festive season.’

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store optician with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers.

The Newcastle business, which stretches across Cumbria and Northumberland, serves on average 10,000 people a year.

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility