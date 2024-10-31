Specsavers Home Visits in Sunderland answers cubs Halloween call as they donate pumpkins

A HOME visiting opticians’ service based in the North East has gifted 35 pumpkins to a local cubs group after answering their plea on Facebook.

The Newcastle domiciliary business, which is based in Sunderland but covers every corner of the North East and Cumbria for home visit optical and audiology treatments, has come to the rescue and provided 1st Wylam Cubs with pumpkins for its Halloween spooktacular.

The Specsavers staff loaded up their cars to the brim with the seasonal favourite before dropping them off in the Northumberland village of Wylam.

The kids were over the moon with the spooky treat as they carved their best scary faces and also roasted the pumpkin seeds to make a healthy snack.

Specsavers Newcastle Home Visits customer services director Kelly Rowe says: ‘When we saw the call from the cubs on Facebook, we were more than happy to help.

‘Coming together as a community is what times like this are all about and we can see from the photos that the kids had a blast carving their pumpkins.’

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store optician with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers.

The Newcastle business, which stretches across Cumbria and Northumberland, serves on average 10,000 people a year.

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility