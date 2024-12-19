Southwick Salvation Army’s Christmas activities tackle social isolation this festive season

The festive season is in full swing at The Salvation Army’s Austin House Family Centre in Southwick, Sunderland, which is bringing people together for days out and Christmas meals to help tackle isolation in the community.

As a Christmas treat, around 40 members of the Tuesday Warm Space Lunch Bunch, which meet each week for lunch and companionship, were taken for a slap-up meal, afternoon tea and entertainment at the Salt House Kitchen, a restaurant in Sunderland.

The Salvation Army also took 20 young people to the Marriot Hotel for afternoon tea, thanks to the support of Seaburn Rotary, while a Christmas meal and party will be held for members of the CAMEO (come and meet each other group) in the Family Centre.

The events are funded by The Salvation Army with support of the Primary Care Social Prescribing Service and community organisation SARA (Southwick Altogether Raising Aspiration), who work with The Salvation Army to improve the lives of people in the community.

Graham Wharton, Community Manager at Austin House, said: “We want to help our community enjoy Christmas whether that’s by providing presents as part of our Christmas Present Appeal to families struggling financially or getting people out into the community for a treat.

“We had around 40 older folks from our Tuesday Lunch Bunch come along for a meal with entertainment from a singer. It was a celebration and focused on getting people socialising and out in the community to improve their mental health. For many who live on their own or don’t have family nearby, these will be the main events for celebrating Christmas.”

One guest Barbara, 62, who comes to The Salvation Army’s lunch club and CAMEO, said: “I thought it was brilliant. I had a lovely fish and chips, and some people had an afternoon cream tea. I enjoyed the atmosphere and all the lasses from The Salvation Army, they were brilliant.

“I come to Austin House for the lunch club and group on a Tuesday where we do bingo or a quiz. I live on my own so it helps to be able to come here and be with people.”

Another guest Margaret said: “It was great, the food, the atmosphere and then we had a singalong. Everybody enjoyed themselves, it’s just good to get out sometimes and into the community.

“We are also having a Christmas party at CAMEO and a Christmas dinner. It’s going to be brilliant. I can’t thank them enough at Austin House.”

Graham explained that social meets up are part of a longer term project the Family Centre is working on with the NHS social prescribing team and SARA to help improve mental health, tackle loneliness and prevent issues before they develop into something more serious.

Graham said: “It’s about trying to avert crisis. We offer pastoral support and have conversations in a comfortable setting so we can identify problems that might be brewing and signpost to other services. Our café and regular weekly groups are vital social spaces for folks where they know they will be with friendly people and they will be listened to.”

Andrea Doyle, social proscribing link worker for Sunderland GP alliance, said: “In my role as a social prescriber I would not be able to provide the level of support to clients without the support of this great community hub.

"It has every support needed under the one roof from benefits support, food, exercise and wellbeing classes as well as a transport to help bring people to the centre to improve their mental health and reduce loneliness.

"It helps bring the community together reducing people’s social isolation. It’s not just the knowledge and skills the staff have but the way in which the staff care about each and every person that walks in off the street.”