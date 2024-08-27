South Tyneside vet practice unveils plans for £600,000 branch in boost for pet owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside veterinary practice has unveiled plans to open a new £600,000 branch in a major boost for pet owners.

Willows Veterinary Centre is relocating its practice in East View, Boldon Colliery, to a much larger site to offer more appointments and a wider range of services for clients and their pets.

An empty unit at nearby Boldon Court is being transformed to create a modern and vibrant practice for Willows Vet Centre which also has a branch in Stanhope Road, South Shields.

The new practice will have four consulting rooms compared with one at the current site and there will also be two operating theatres – double the current capacity, equipped with the latest technology including an ultrasound machine.

The additional operating theatre will enable Willows Vet Centre to perform more laparoscopies – key-hole surgery performed through two incisions which means there is a much smaller scar compared with traditional surgery, it is less painful, and recovery is faster.

Work is underway for the new branch to open later this year, boasting:

Four consulting rooms

Two operating theatres

Dedicated X-ray room with digital X-ray machine

Ultrasound equipment

Designated waiting areas for dogs and cats

Separate dog and cat wards to reduce feline anxiety

Dental suite with digital dental X-ray machine

Laboratory

The dog wards will include walk-in kennels for larger dogs to make their visit more comfortable. There will also be isolation facilities, two prep areas and client parking.

The £600,000 investment is being funded by VetPartners, which owns more than 160 of the UK’s most trusted veterinary practices including Willows Vet Centre.

Practice manager Carole Stobbs said the move marked a new chapter for Willows Vet Centre which is recruiting for new vets, veterinary nurses and reception colleagues to work at both branches.

Carole said: “We are relocating and expanding because we have a lot of clients and potential new clients who want to come to us, but we don’t currently have the space for more vets and nurses.

“The new branch will mean we’ll be able to see more clients and their pets, offer more consultations, a wider range of services, and provide better facilities for operations. The investment means we will also have a new X-ray machine, a dental X-ray and a brand-new ultrasound machine which is fabulous. The team is really looking forward to it.

“We will be able to do more laparoscopies, and the nurses will have a dedicated consult room to do their own clinics, such as weight management clinics, senior health checks, and many more.”

Kamal Javed opened Willows Vet Centre in Boldon in 2004 with the South Shields branch opening in 2006 and he continues to lead the team as clinical director. The veterinary team will continue to provide care at its location in East View until the new branch opens.