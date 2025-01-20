So I don't need a degree? Biker from a working-class background busts myths about being a magistrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a system under pressure and a need for more diversity, the Ministry of Justice is on the lookout for new volunteers to serve as magistrates in the Northeast.

This key role in the community helps deliver justice and provides individuals with great life skills to help at home or in the workplace.

But who can apply, and what does the role entail?

Magistrate Luke, 31, who describes himself as not being your typical magistrate, wants to bust some myths about what goes on in the courtroom.

As well as being a magistrate, Luke is a biker and also a practising Buddhist

Luke is a younger magistrate, serving at courts in Sunderland and South Tyneside, he’s enjoyed travelling to his court sittings on his Kawasaki motorcycle, is a practicing Jōdo Shinshū Buddhist, and says he’s from a typical working-class background.

He says: “I grew up in quite a deprived area and during that time some of my friends and family had encounters with the criminal justice system, so I didn’t think being a magistrate was for people like me. But I was wrong. Even if you think people of your background can’t do it, you may be surprised. I was.

“You don’t have to be someone who wears a suit every day to be a magistrate.”

MYTH #1 - you need some legal knowledge. Not only do you not require a law degree to become a magistrate, you do not need any legal background or experience. You’ll get support from a fully qualified legal adviser to help with every case and all new magistrates will have training to understand their role.

Luke says he's proof you don't have to be from a particular background to become a magistrate.

The judiciary want as many people from as many different walks of life as possible, as magistrates will listen to cases concerning people from across the community.

What matters are strong communication skills, a sense of fairness, and an ability to consider different sides of an argument in a professional way.

Luke works in the legal sector and is studying for a PhD in Law, but says: “I had never even been in a court before I started my magistrates’ application. Now I sit with two other volunteer magistrates and make decisions that can change lives.

“It is a lot of responsibility, but we have legal advisers on hand to make sure we know what we are doing.

“I work in a law environment but even if I didn’t, I would want to be a magistrate. It’s a great way of contributing to your community and helping deliver justice and rehabilitating people.”

MYTH #2 – it is a full-time job. Again, this is a myth! Magistrates are volunteers – which means they are not paid – who must serve at least 13 days per year, plus training. Many magistrates do more days than this, but it depends on the magistrate's personal situation and their other responsibilities.

Employers are legally required to allow time off for this important public role. If your employer does not allow paid time off, or you are self-employed, you can claim loss of earnings of up to £134.96 per day. Luke says: “If you are interested in becoming a magistrate then speak to your manager straight away. My employers have been incredibly supportive in giving me paid time off to carry out my magistrate duties.

“My family were quite supportive when I told them I was becoming a magistrate. Even those who had been in trouble with the law in their younger years knew that justice played a big part in helping them become rehabilitated and turn their lives around.”

MYTH #3 – it is for retired people. It is not just a role for retired people! It is important to have people from all sections of society serving, and the number of magistrates who volunteer while in full-time employment is growing all the time.

The minimum age is 18 and there is flexibility around sitting days which could be ideal for somebody who works shifts or is still in education.

After an initial half-day training session, magistrates have a three or five-day introductory training programme and then are assigned a mentor to help them learn and develop as they settle into the role. Luke added: “I was 28 when I became a magistrate, but I wish I had done it sooner.

“You get a variety of ages serving as magistrates, and everyone takes each other and their views seriously, regardless of age, background or experience.

“Volunteering has given me lots more confidence and I have met people I would never have done before. I believe I bring something very valuable to the table and that’s my own experiences growing up in the environment I did.”

All training is free, and magistrates receive expenses for the days they attend.

Sound interesting? Make the first step to becoming a magistrate now here.