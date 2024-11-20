Smart seaside play park connects communities through technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of the YALP SUTU football wall at Thompson Park last year, Sunderland continues to strengthen its reputation as a smart city that connects communities through technology with the opening of a new smart seaside play park in Seaburn.

The new children’s park officially opened on 25th October and features cutting-edge interactive equipment, including the YALP Sona Arch, and benefits from superfast, free public Wi-Fi, part of Sunderland’s city-wide commitment to leaving no one and nowhere behind.

Pupils from a local school, Seaburn Dene Primary, will be the first to test out the apparatus having played a key role in its design. The youngsters worked closely with Sunderland City Council to ensure that the park not only offers fun but also provides inclusivity, with wheelchair-accessible play areas and sensory zones for children of all abilities. Interactive equipment, such as the YALP Sona Arch, adds an extra dimension to the play experience, merging technology with physical activity.

Outranking locations across the world, Sunderland’s interactive football wall at Thompson Park is one of the most used football walls of its kind, consistently outperforming the global average usage of other football walls. Since its opening in May 2023, the interactive football wall has attracted almost 1,800 hours of active play time, supporting residents to enjoy active leisure.

Seaburn Park follows the innovative model introduced at Sunderland’s Thompson Park, where the interactive football wall has helped engage residents and visitors in physical activity while blending digital play with outdoor fun. The same forward-thinking approach is now being extended to Seaburn, where children will have access to smart play equipment that encourages creativity, collaboration and active learning.

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, commented: “Building on the success of the YALP SUTU wall at Thompson Park, the extension of free public Wi-Fi and smart play equipment to Seaburn Park marks another important milestone in our smart city journey.

“We continue to create dynamic spaces where technology and play come together, providing residents and visitors with innovative, interactive opportunities to engage with their community. Here in Sunderland, we want to set the standard for what a digitally connected, future-ready city can look like.”

Boldyn Networks, Sunderland City Council’s long-term smart city partner, has also supported the development through the incorporation of interactive digital play equipment and extension of the city’s free super-fast Wi-Fi.

Claire Venners, director delivery UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: “We’re proud to be part of Sunderland’s smart city developments, enabling connectivity that helps bring public spaces to life.

“With the extension of free superfast Wi-Fi and the integration of smart play technology at Seaburn Park, we’re helping to create a connected, engaging environment where residents can come together and enjoy modern, tech-enabled experiences.”

As the city continues to integrate digital solutions into public spaces, Sunderland further strengthens its role as a leader in smart city innovation.

This new park is the latest example of how technology can enhance everyday experiences, digitally including residents and fostering community connections. The introduction of superfast public Wi-Fi and digital play equipment at Seaburn follows a broader rollout of tech-driven amenities across the city, aimed at enhancing residents’ access to digital services and promoting tech-enabled leisure activities.

Follow Sunderland’s smart city journey at www.sunderlandoursmartcity.com