Shoppers Set For £500K Gold Rush!

Tesco shoppers in Sunderland have a golden hour to win a share of HALF A MILLION POUNDS for their local school or a children’s group this Saturday (21 September).

As part of the supermarket’s Stronger Starts campaign, between 12pm-1pm shoppers at the Tesco store in Sunderland Retail Park on Newcastle Road can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Sunderland customers who find a gold token will be able to select which of the three chosen local school or children’s groups will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

Tesco shoppers in Sunderland can win £5,000 Golden Grant

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Communities said: “Schools and local projects are vital in supporting our children and our communities. We’re giving customers the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco Stronger Starts, an £8million grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups in areas such as Sunderland provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Schools and children’s groups in Sunderland can apply via Groundwork for a grant by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts. Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.

Since Tesco launched its Community Grants programme in 2016, more than £100million has been given to more than 50,000 local schools and community groups.