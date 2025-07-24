Sheepfolds Stables Announces Bumper Kids Summer Activity Programme

Sunderland’s Sheepfolds Stables has announced a bumper kids activity programme for the forthcoming weeks with a whole host of fun and interactive events lined up over the summer holiday period.

With schools now finished for the summer break, Wearside’s popular ‘hot spot’ hospitality venue is putting on FREE daily activity sessions for children of all ages from Movie Mondays, arts and crafts, and science events, to Wellness Wednesdays, a talent competition, a karate workshop and a ‘keepie up’ football challenge.

The first event – a ‘School’s Out’ party, is being held on Thursday 24 July from 1pm with live, energetic music from the Back Chat Brass band. Friday (25 July) sees a ‘Bubbleologist’ creating tricks and live bubble art across three sessions starting at 11am with a kids’ rock karaoke after each slot.

On Monday (28 July), children are invited to dress up as their favourite character from the hit film, Wicked, to watch it on the big screen. They will also get to meet the main characters from the film – Glinda and Elphaba, afterwards. Furthermore, there will also be sensory-led activities each week, namely Wellness Wednesdays, with a chill out zone and more relaxed play for children who may get overstimulated in loud environments and prefer more calming surroundings.

A bubbleologist will be at Sheepfolds Stables (Fri 25/07) as part of kids summer activities.

Most of the activities, all free, will run from 11am onwards each weekday (please check for details) and there will be packed lunches, refreshments and other treats on sale throughout. Parents and guardians are asked to refer to the website for more details as some events will also have limited numbers where indicated. See: https://sheepfoldsstables.co.uk/whats-on/