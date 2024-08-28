Shedding for the Shore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Like many people Olivia Paxton, from Houghton-le-Spring always looked forward to her summer holidays but had the dread of seeing the photos that were captured on her travels. That was until she lost 3 stones with Slimming World, now she’s more than happy to share her travel snaps and selfies!

Olivia said: “Losing 3 stones has completely transformed my life. For years, I battled with my mind and its perception of my self-image but also the distinct lack of motivation to do anything about it. I’d set myself goals of cutting out chocolate, going on a diet or attending the gym numerous times a month but nothing ever took off! My weight wasn’t just a physical burden due to feeling consistently drained; it weighed heavily on my confidence and overall well-being. All of which had a significant impact on my social life and my relationships. I knew I needed to make a change, I didn’t want to continue looking the way I did especially not on holiday, shorts or revealing clothes were a no go and the thought of sitting in the car for hours driving round Europe made me feel ill as I knew how uncomfortable I was going to be”

In January 2024 Olivia joined a Slimming World group in Fencehouses after a leaflet from the local Consultant Louise dropped through her door. Olivia shared she wasn’t sure what to expect or how successful she would be, but she knew something had to change. “I remember feeling a bit nervous going along that first day, but I was blown away by the welcome and reassurance I felt from Louise and the members in the group. I left that night ready to give it a go and I had an amazing start, losing 6 pounds in my first week and to be honest I’ve never really looked back since”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia explains why she feels Slimming World and their unique Food Optimising plan works so well. “Unlike other programs, Slimming World isn’t about deprivation or extreme measures. It’s about learning how to make healthier choices without ever feeling hungry and you have the freedom to enjoy real food. A mindset shift allows you to make changes that ensure your weight loss is sustainable for life, of course it’s made even easier with the free membership once you reach your target! The friendly, supportive and fun community in group and the easy-to-follow plan made it possible for me to stick with it, even on the toughest days. I learned to enjoy food again without the guilt, and consistently, the weight came off.

Olivia on holiday after losing weight

She goes on to say, “I love how flexible Slimming World is, it works perfectly for everyone - whether you're cooking for yourself, as a couple, a family, or even entertaining friends. Instead of mindlessly snacking on biscuits and chocolate throughout the day, I now enjoy two substantial and healthy meals that leave me feeling so much fuller. I've moved away from relying on takeaways for lunch or tea, and by planning my meals two weeks in advance, I can shop smarter and make healthier choices. Spaghetti Bolognese and Chili Pasta Bake will always be my favourite go-to meals, but I’ve learned that not every delicious dish requires hours of cooking. Quick and easy meals are always within reach, especially with the Slimming World range in Iceland. I make sure to keep a selection of these on hand for those days when I’m in a rush or need something quick for lunch. It’s comforting to know that I can enjoy healthy, satisfying meals without spending all day in the kitchen as truthfully, it’s one of my worst nightmares!”

Olivia explains that she still enjoys the things she loves like a bar of chocolate after dinner or unwinding with a gin after a long week. She even makes room for a takeaway with friends! “The difference now is that I’m much more mindful about the choices I make,” she says. "If that means opting for half a chicken chow mein and swapping egg fried rice for boiled to stay on track with my goals, I’m more than willing to do it - because prioritising my health and happiness comes first."

In August, after another holiday Olivia reached her dream weight after losing 3 stones. She shares just what that means to her. “Reaching my milestone of losing three stone is nothing short of life changing. Not only do I feel lighter physically, but my energy levels have increased, and my self-esteem has improved dramatically. As someone who was diagnosed with Joint Hypermobility Syndrome from a young age, I experience pain daily however I’d never thought about how excess weight on my joints would exacerbate this… until I lost it! Everyday tasks have become easier, and I’ve gone from barely moving to walking 13 mile in one day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most importantly, I was able to go on an amazing holiday where we covered 2,500 miles across 7 countries and 11 cities in just 2 weeks! I even wore the shorts that had been making me nervous, and guess what? I felt great in them. The trip was incredible, filled with lifelong memories shared with my partner Matty, and our two adorable dachshunds Cody and Albi. We explored so much, laughed often, and soaked up every moment together. It was a journey I’ll never forget, and I’m so proud that I could fully enjoy it, feeling confident and happy in my own skin”

Olivia on holiday before losing weight

Olivia’s transformation has now given her the confidence and passion to embark on a whole new journey, and not the holiday kind. She has now trained as a Slimming World Consultant and is about to launch her very own group. “Slimming World has helped me go from feeling defeated by my weight to becoming a healthier, happier version of myself. I really want to pay that forward and inspire others to take the first step toward their own transformation,” she says.

"As a Slimming World consultant, I now have the privilege of helping others embark on their own weight-loss journeys. I know first hand how daunting it can be to start, having felt sick at the thought of walking through the door, but I also know the incredible rewards that come with sticking to the plan. My personal success is proof that Slimming World works, and I’m passionate about guiding others to achieve the same results.

“If you’re struggling with your weight and don’t know where to turn, I encourage you to give Slimming World a try. It’s not just about losing weight; it’s about gaining a new lease on life. Remember, every journey starts with a single step - why not make today the day you take yours?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia says everyone will be given the same warm welcome she experienced, when they join her group. “I want everyone to experience the difference a supportive community and balanced approach can make. I promise you'll feel welcomed, respected, and valued. You can join me every Tuesday at 5:30pm or 7:00pm at Newbottle Working Men’s Club (DH4 4EP). You can contact me on 07535 631885. Together, we can achieve amazing things!”