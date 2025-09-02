Seven apprenticeship roles created through college housebuilder collaboration

The first year of a County Durham scheme to deliver construction industry apprenticeships was hailed as a huge success, with seven new roles being created.

The ‘Developing Futures’ partnership between Gateshead-based housebuilder Robertson Homes North East and East Durham College launched in September last year and gave young people the opportunity to attend construction trades masterclasses and gain hands-on experience on Robertson Homes’ new homes developments.

The College recently held an end-of-year awards event where the first seven successful apprentices were announced.

Ethan Slack and Mackenzie Armstrong have joined Middlesbrough-based PJS Brickwork after successfully completing their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) and impressing their new employers on work trials throughout the year.

East Durham College teamed up with Robertson Homes to launch the Developing Futures apprenticeship programme.

Kerris Hunt and Heleana Blain have been awarded apprenticeships at Paul Bertram Painting and Decorating Ltd, based in Blyth; Alec Stephenson has been taken on by Lorne Stewart for plumbing and heating, Jayden Cartridge joins JD Winter Plumbing and Jack Webster begins a joinery apprenticeship at Fusion Joinery.

DJR Smith Electricians also supported the Developing Futures programme’s first year.

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes, said: “We launched Developing Futures to give young people in County Durham the best possible chance to launch rewarding careers in the construction industry and I want to thank all of our supply chain partners for supporting that vision.

“To have created seven new apprenticeships in the first year is testament to the quality of East Durham College’s construction faculty, the dedication and professionalism of all the trades companies, who have given their time and expertise to supporting the students and, of course, to the students themselves, who have recognised and taken advantage of the opportunity before them.

“The construction industry plays an important role in boosting local economies and I am thrilled that Developing Futures has already had such a positive impact on the lives of a number of North East young people.”

Scott Bullock, principal and CEO of East Durham College, said: “Nothing can beat gaining hands-on experience in any profession and Developing Futures gave that, and so much more, to the first cohort of students on the course.

“All of the construction supply chain companies involved recognised how important experience is and I am pleased that our students impressed with their attitude and desire to learn and progress.

“I want to wish all of our new apprentices the very best of luck for long and rewarding careers and I am already looking forward to creating more opportunities for people, along with Robertson Homes, next year.”

Robertson Homes is a Home Builders Federation (HBF) Five Star Builder and is currently building developments of its award-winning homes across the North East at Wynyard Woods in Wynyard Estate, Stockton, Bowes Manor in Burnopfield, County Durham and Lionfields in Lambton Estate, Chester-le-Street.