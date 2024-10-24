Seaham Hall supports “essential” Great North Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North East luxury hotel and spa, Seaham Hall, has further cemented its commitment to supporting life-saving services in the region by becoming a corporate partner of the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last year, the hotel has raised an impressive £5,377.09 through a series of generous initiatives.

Seaham Hall has contributed in two key ways. A percentage of its quarterly service charge was donated, amounting to a significant £3,277. Additionally, the hotel provided a bed and breakfast stay, alongside a spa experience worth £500, which raised £1,200 at the North East Ball in October 2023. Furthermore, Seaham Hall gifted GNAAS a luxury Spa Day for two, valued at over £400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becoming a corporate partner of GNAAS involves raising a minimum of £5,000, a milestone Seaham Hall has proudly achieved. These partnerships are vital in ensuring the charity can continue to operate its life-saving missions across the North of England. Each mission costs around £5,000, meaning the funds raised by Seaham Hall can contribute directly to at least one such mission.

User (UGC) Submitted

The Great North Air Ambulance Service relies solely on charitable donations to remain operational, with each mission bringing essential, life-saving care to the most critically ill or injured people. Corporate partnerships are essential to ensuring the charity can continue to deliver its vital services.

Alexandra Hedley, marketing manager at Seaham Hall, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service. The work it does is essential to our region, and we’re delighted to have reached our fundraising goal through these initiatives.

“Our team and guests have been incredibly generous, and we’re thrilled to have made such a meaningful contribution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Sisson, specialist fundraiser for the Great North Air Ambulance Service in the North East said: “Seaham Hall has been a fantastic supporter of our service. Their donations highlight just one of the many ways businesses can get involved and support a charity which touches the lives of many across the North East.

“The fundraising efforts help us continue providing critical care to those who need it most and we look forward to continue working with the team in the future.”