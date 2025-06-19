Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge residents lift iconic football trophy won by Sunderland AFC

Salvation Army Lifehouse Swan Lodge, which provides supported accommodation to people who are homeless, became a part of history as residents got to lift the trophy won by their football club Sunderland AFC in the Championship play-offs.

Residents, former residents, staff and Swan Lodge community supporters, held and had photos taken with the iconic cup after the club brought it to the Lifehouse in High Street to say thank you for the support Swan Lodge has given to the Black Cats over the years.

The club were promoted to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at the play-offs at Wembley Stadium last month - a game which a number of staff and residents travelled down from Sunderland to watch.

Eight staff and residents are also official flag bearers, working with fan group This is Wearside to create an atmosphere around the Stadium of Light, the club’s home ground, during games and supporting the team as they travel to away games.

One resident Steven, who is a huge Sunderland fan and went to Wembley for the play-offs, said: “I’m really grateful to the club for bringing it here and let us hold the cup. I went to Wembley and when we scored the winning goal it was really exciting, there was uproar. I will be there at every single game supporting them next season.”

John, one of many ex-residents to come back to Swan Lodge to have a photo with the trophy, said: “It means everything to be able to hold the trophy, it gives everyone a nice little boost. Seeing the team go up is brilliant, we’re back where we belong in the Premier League.”

Christine Ritchie, Service Manager at Swan Lodge, added: “It’s absolutely wonderful that the club have taken the time to bring the trophy to Swan Lodge. There’s a brilliant relationship between both of us, but this cements it even more.”

Andy Smith, Swan Lodge Support Worker, who runs football training sessions for residents alongside former Sunderland AFC player Julio Arca, said they were part of a historic moment.

He said: “This has given such a lift to people, even those that are not football fans. We get to lift the trophy, knowing that our heroes have lifted that a few weeks before, and we get to look forward to seeing our team back in the Premier League next season – we’re buzzing!”

Sunderland AFC’s charity arm Foundation of Light also support The Salvation Army with their Christmas Present Appeal each year, while players are regular visitors to the Lifehouse.

Chris Waters, Supporter Liaison Officer at Sunderland AFC, said the club has built up a good relationship with Swan Lodge through these visits.

He said: “It’s great to see so many happy faces here with the trophy. Swan Lodge join us at the games as part of the flag displays and have been great contributors to the match day atmosphere, so we wanted to bring the trophy here to celebrate with them and say thank you. We’ll continue to support Swan Lodge, who have stuck with us over the years, and look forward to seeing them at the games again this season.”

Swan Lodge supports up to 65 men and women who have experienced homelessness, not only providing a roof over people’s heads but meaningful activities and opportunities to help them move on from homelessness.

For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/swan-lodge