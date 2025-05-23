Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge residents fly flag for Sunderland AFC’s Wembley Play-Off game

Residents from The Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge Lifehouse, which supports people who are homeless, will be flying the flag for their football team Sunderland AFC as they face Sheffield United in the Championship Play-off finals at Wembley on Saturday (24 May).

Some staff and residents will be travelling to the iconic stadium in London to cheer on the Black Cats in their bid to be promoted to the Premier League, and for those not undertaking the journey, the goal will be to have fun at home where Swan Lodge is hosting a party with residents able to watch the game on a big screen.

Swan Lodge has a close relationship with the club with eight staff and residents being official flag bearers, helping to create an atmosphere around the Stadium of Light, the club’s home ground, during games.

They are also involved with This is Wearside, a dedicated group of Sunderland AFC fans, who create the displays around the stadium. For the semi-final play-off away game against Coventry, they waved players off with an impressive red and white flag display and sang songs. For the recent home game, which saw them through to the final, they were there to welcome players to the stadium alongside This is Wearside and the Fans Museum.

Support worker Andy with resident Steven and service manager Christine

Andy Smith, Salvation Army Support Worker, said: “We’re massive Sunderland AFC supporters at Swan Lodge so to watch them this season has really lifted everyone’s spirits. The atmosphere leading up to the play-offs has been buzzing. What an amazing opportunity for our lads and lasses to get to travel to the greatest stadium in the world to watch their team as well. We’re all backing them to bring it home this weekend.

“Staff fundraise to get season tickets for our residents so they can enjoy the games and we have our own flag bearers who help prepare the stadium for the flag displays. Football brings people together and I know our residents get a lot from being part of the footballing community and being part of the This is Wearside group.

“We’ve also got the connections to the club through former player Julio Arca who runs football training session for residents. At Swan Lodge we look after some of the most vulnerable people in the North East who are struggling with their mental health, addiction, or relationship breakdown, but we have seen how football has helped to encourage, enable and empower our residents to reach their potential.”

Sunderland AFC’s charity arm Foundation of Light also support The Salvation Army with their Christmas Present Appeal each year, while players are regular visitors to the Lifehouse in High Street. In recent years the captain Luke O’Nien visited having named Swan Lodge Utilita Giving Community Organisation of the Month.

Swan Lodge residents won’t have long to recover after the game before they are lacing up their own boots to play in a charity match at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday 3 June.

Swan Lodge supports up to 65 men and women who have experienced homelessness, not only providing a roof over people’s heads but meaningful activities and opportunities to help them move on from homelessness. For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/swan-lodge