Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge kicks off season of charity football matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff from The Salvation Army’s Lifehouse Swan Lodge in Sunderland, which supports people who are homeless, are ready to kick off a season of football matches to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first match will take place on Sunday 11 May at South Shields FC stadium against a team from Amber’s Legacy, a charity set up by Darren Cliff to raise awareness of cervical cancer in memory of his daughter Amber Rose Cliff, who died in 2017.

As well as a match, there will be scores of fun for the family with a bouncy castle, Disney characters, kid’s football training sessions and penalty shoot outs, guest appearances from ex-pro footballers and music from singer Anthony Stringer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, on Tuesday 3 June, residents will play a game at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light with former Sunderland AFC legend and Argentine national player Julio Arca to raise money for Swan Lodge.

The Salvation Army's Swan Lodge will play in a charity football match

Swan Lodge Support Worker Andy Smith, who organises the games, said: “At Swan Lodge we look after some of the most vulnerable people in the North East who are struggling with their mental health, addiction, or relationship breakdown.

“We want to encourage, enable and empower our residents to reach their potential, so football training and being able to take part in matches at these top-class stadiums really has helped many of them improve their mental and physical health and have a more positive outlook on life. It’s part of our aim to not only help people get back on their feet with housing, but provide meaningful activities and opportunities to help them move on from homelessness.”

It's the third year that Swan Lodge has played and raised money for Amber’s Legacy with residents keen to help others by supporting good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy continued: “It will be a brilliant day of entertainment with the match and plenty of things for families to do. It’s free entry but we will be asking for donations on the day.

“We have also had some amazing local support so thank you to our sponsors Bright Sparks Training, Seyetz, The Box Gym, Tesco in Roker and Morrisons in Seaburn, who continue to support us all year round, and KV Sports who have provided our residents with football boots. Also big thanks to Darren Cliff from Amber's Legacy and the team at South Shields stadium who continue to allow us to use the pitch and facilities.”

The match on Sunday 11 May will kick off at 12pm at the 1st Cloud Arena (formerly Mariner’s Park), Shaftesbury Avenue, NE32 3UP.

The match at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday 3 June will kick off at 12.30pm. It will feature residents and supporters of Swan Lodge. If you would like to attend as a spectator or for more information contact Andy. You can find out more information and contact details here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/swan-lodge