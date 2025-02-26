Salvation Army Ukrainian concert marks three years since start of war

A concert was held at The Salvation Army in Sunderland to mark three years since the start of the war in Ukraine.

A packed hall at Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army in Roker Avenue included guests the Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall, Tyne and Wear Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Ruth Thompson, The Salvation Army International secretaries for the Europe Zone Commissioner Cedric Hills and Commissioner Lyn Hills, and Divisional Leaders for The Salvation Army in the North East Majors David and Gillian Burns.

The concert celebrated aspects of Ukrainian culture and featured singing, dancing, Ukrainian food and prayers, while The Salvation Army band played the Ukrainian national anthem. The event, held in Ukrainian with English translations, raised funds to support projects in Ukraine.

Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army provides practical and spiritual support to the Ukrainian community, hosting concerts and coffee mornings, Sunday services, help with training and jobs, signposting and provides a safe space for children.

Margo, a volunteer at Sunderland Monkwearmouth, who helped organise the concert, said: “This event not only honoured the memory of war victims, but also served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and support with proceeds going to help those affected by the war. It reminded everyone of the power of unity and compassion, demonstrating that no matter where we are, we all have a role to play in the fight for peace and justice.

“As we mark the third anniversary of the war, our partnership with The Salvation Army remains strong. The Salvation Army continues to stand as an example of how local communities can provide real, meaningful support in times of crisis.”

Margo explained when she first came to Sunderland, a charity called Sunderland for Ukraine supported many of the 2,000 refugees who had arrived in the North East seeking refuge, peaceful nights without explosions and a chance to provide their children with a childhood free from war. This charity was a hub of strength and restored hope for the future.

Margo continued: “When that charity closed, it was Sunderland Monkwearmouth who partnered with us, walking hand in hand, organising dozens of charitable initiatives that have introduced the local community to Ukrainian culture. The Salvation Army has become a place of inspiration, strength, and support. Every Sunday Ukrainians gather in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, an experience that often brings more healing to wounded souls than a visit to a therapist, this space is filled with a sense of peace, love, trust and faith.

“Salvation Army church leaders Majors David and Elizabeth McCaw-Aldworth and their dedicated team have provided unwavering support, leading to life-changing results for many Ukrainians including housing and basic needs assistance, food and financial support, social adaptation like English lessons, psychological and spiritual support, community events and cultural exchange.

“The story of the Ukrainian community of Sunderland and The Salvation Army is one of support, strength and solidarity.”

Major David said: “It was a fantastic evening, the hall was packed out with many Ukrainian friends and supporters of The Salvation Army. Despite the reasons for gathering, marking three years since the Ukrainian war began, it was a hopeful evening full of joy and celebration.

“We feel privileged to be supporting our Ukrainian friends, they are very much a part of our church now.”

Mark Billard, Divisional Mission Officer for The Salvation Army’s North East Division, said: “This concert not only commemorated the memory of those affected by the war in Ukraine but served as a timely reminder to the whole of humanity that peace and prosperity are only realised through unity.

“The Salvation Army are grateful to the people of Sunderland for opening their hearts to our brothers and sisters in their hour of need and our prayer is that as we seek a deeper sense of community we would embrace difference as a way of enriching our lives, creating an environment where everyone is valued.”

For more information on Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/sunderland-monkwearmouth