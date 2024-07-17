Salvation Army Lifehouse kicks off football match to raise charity funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and staff from The Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge Lifehouse in Sunderland, which provides supported accommodation to people who are homeless, are hoping to score big as they take part in a charity football match.

The game will kick off on Sunday 4 August at South Shields FC stadium against local charity Amber’s Legacy, set up by Darren Cliff in memory of his daughter Amber Rose Cliff, who died of cervical cancer in 2017. Money raised will be split between the church and charity and Amber’s Legacy.

Many residents take part in football training at Swan Lodge, which not only offers a roof over people’s heads but provides meaningful activities and opportunities to help them move on from homelessness. They have been supported in this by former Sunderland AFC legend and Argentine national player Julio Arca.

Julio Arca will also be hosting a question and answer session ‘A Night at the Museum’ to raise funds for the same cause on Friday 2 August at 6pm.

Staff and residents at Swan Lodge take part in a charity walk

Andy Smith, Support Worker who leads football training, said: “Our lads and lasses are really excited about this match and have been training really hard. They’re regularly taking part in football tournaments, giving them focus and something to look forward to. There should be a decent crowd there and the opportunity to raise even more money for good causes.

“Our football programme has had amazing support from professional and ex-professional players like Julio Arca and Sunderland AFC captain Luke O’Nien, who made us one of his chosen charities last year, and we’re hoping to get some support from some ex-professional footballers on the day. Thanks also to South Shields FC for allowing us to use their pitch again. It means a lot that we are able to play these matches in a proper stadium on a top quality pitch.

“With the Euros this summer there’s been a real buzz in Swan Lodge with residents not only enjoying watching the matches together but also having the opportunity to play, improve their fitness and boost their mental wellbeing.”

Residents are keen to support local charities having recently raising more than £100 for Sunderland AFC goalkeeper coach Alessandro Barcherini’s nephew, who is fighting brain cancer. They also took part in an eight-and-a-half-mile pier to pier walk from South Shields to Sunderland for Amber’s Legacy. They will be collecting donations in advance of the football match at Tesco Sunderland Roker on Saturday 20 July.

Julio Arca trains with Swan Lodge residents

Andy added: “Swan Lodge is at the heart of the community and our residents, despite some of the difficulties they face day to day, feel passionate about supporting other people. This year we are also raising money for Swan Lodge so we can use that to keep our activities running. Swan Lodge relies on fundraising to keep it going so please do support us if you can.”

Darren Cliff, Amber’s father, said: “Once again we are looking forward to taking on Swan Lodge in what should be a brilliant game, and for their continued support for Amber’s Legacy.

“Events like this help us to spread awareness of Amber’s Legacy and the importance of booking smear tests that could potentially save your life. Amber unfortunately wasn’t given the opportunity due to being too young for a routine test. If her cancer had been picked up sooner she may still be with us, so in her memory, we are committed to helping others in the hope that lives can be saved. This will be Amber’s legacy.”

The match will take place on Sunday 4 August at 4.30pm at the 1st Cloud Arena (formerly Mariner’s Park), Shaftesbury Avenue, NE32 3UP. Doors open at 3.30pm. It will be followed by entertainment from 6.30pm with singer Anthony Stringer.

Amber Rose Cliff

Tickets are free and donations will be taken at the gates and throughout the match.

Tickets for A Night at the Museum with Julio Arca, which takes place at The Fans Museum, North Bridget Street, Monkwearmouth, are £10. Call 07411 399791 to buy.

For more information on Swan Lodge visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/swan-lodge and on Amber’s Legacy visit https://amberslegacy.com/

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/swanlodgelifehouse?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fswanlodgelifehouse&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share