Salvation Army bowling league trophy handout proves knock-out

A tenpin bowling league which offers a safe environment for people with additional needs to have fun and make friends has celebrated another knock-out year with a trophy presentation.

The Tuesday Afternoon Champion’s League brings together about 35 people each week to play tenpin bowling, relax and have fun. It marks the season end with a trophy handout which celebrates the achievements of each individual.

The league was set up by Peter Lovegrove, a Salvation Army member, and is supported and funded by The Salvation Army’s Austin House Family Centre in Southwick, Sunderland.

Peter said: “Tuesday Afternoon Champion’s League provides a safe space for people to have fun, socialise and enjoy a bit of friendly competition which culminates in the trophy handout in July. Everyone gets a medal and certificate and trophies for overall league winners.

“There’s so much support for each other, you can see that from when we are presenting the trophies, everyone is clapping, cheering and chanting each other’s names. It really is an important support network for people who might otherwise feel isolated or are struggling with their mental health. There is great camaraderie as they are all part of a team. A lot of them didn’t know each other before but are now firm friends thanks to this.

“We’re up to about 55 people in the league, not everyone can come to each session, but on average we get 35 people every Tuesday so it’s grown a lot over the past year. We’re also going to be able to run it throughout the summer holidays for the first time which is fantastic.”

Amy, who brings her brothers Michael, 40, Nicky, 39, and Andrew, 37, said: “I’m so proud of them. This is the highlight of the week. We travel over an hour to get here because there’s nothing like this in our area and this is so important. It’s the most social time of the week for them and it’s great to see how they all support each other.”

Supported by Southwick Salvation Army, the league is part of the church and charity’s Enabled programme, which provides empowering spiritual and social fellowship for people with disabilities, their families and carers.

Graham Wharton, Community Manager at Austin House Community Centre, welcomed retired officer Major Barbara Davies, who has spearheaded Enabled across the North East, and Disability Engagement Officer Jo-Anne Graham to present the trophies.

Graham said: “It was fantastic to welcome Barbara and Jo-Anne as our guests of honour this year. This league has gone from strength-to-strength thanks to the effort that Peter, all of the volunteers, carers and of course participants put into it. The trophy handout is always a delight to watch, it shows that each and every person is valued, loved and supported.”