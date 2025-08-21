Runners head to Sunderland as part epic coastal challenge in memory of family friend who died from MND

Three friends will run 55 miles along the North East coast on Saturday to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) – a cause close to all their hearts.

On 23 August, Harry Schofield, Nick Shallow and Craig Newlands will run from Newcastle to Stockton on Tees on the second leg of a 170-mile run to the iconic Whale Bones in Whitby. The challenge has been organised in memory of Harry’s close family friend and Whitby legend, John Hunter who died from MND in 2023. The money raised will help the MND Association to improve support for people living with MND and their families.

Saturday’s run will take the trio from Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge to Sunderland, Hartlepool and then inland towards Billingham and Stockton on Tees before ending the leg at Middlesborough’s Riverside Stadium.

Harry said: “I would describe John as the ultimate runner. A friend to so many people and a constant in my life – a man who was a real inspiration. To see how MND affected him was heartbreaking to all of us and this is my way of helping to raise awareness of this truly devastating disease. There are no treatments or a cure, so when someone is told they have MND there is nothing anyone can do. It’s really important to me to do everything I can to change that.

Harry Schofield, left and Nick Shallow, right, who will be running with Craig Newlands.

“The response we’ve had to the challenge so far has been incredible with people making donations and saying they want to join us for days two and three which will be incredible.

“The first day of the challenge has been arranged to coincide with what would have been John’s birthday so my thoughts will be very much with him on the day.”

After staying overnight in Stockton, the team will set off again on Sunday, taking in Redcar, Saltburn, Staithes and Sandsend before the team finally arrive in Whitby later that day.

You can learn more about the challenge and donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/thewhalebonesrun

For more information about the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org