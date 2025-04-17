Roker care home craft vibrant VE Day decorations for 80th anniversary celebrations
Over a period of weeks, residents and colleagues from HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home have been working with Sunderland City Council to craft vibrant VE Day poppies and bunting, joyfully painting the poppies and colouring in decorations for the big celebration.
Jessica and Kirsty from Sunderland City Council visited HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home to collect the poppies and bunting for the city’s VE Day celebrations.
They took the opportunity to engage with residents, about the exciting plans for the city’s full day of celebrations. Falstone Manor residents are looking forward to attending the festive VE Day party event in the city centre to see their decorations on display and take part in the special day.
Resident Olive Thornton from HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home commented: “It really is a privilege to be asked to be a part of something that the whole city can enjoy.”
Kelly Breed, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Falstone Manor Care Home said: “Residents thoroughly enjoyed helping Sunderland City Council and contributing towards the city’s upcoming VE Day celebrations. It’s important to remember the bravery, sacrifice and the joy of peace.
“VE Day is an important celebration for our residents and provides them with a time to honour those who gave us the freedom we enjoy – and in our care home, we carry their stories with pride and gratitude.”