Roker care home brings generations together to celebrate Global Intergenerational Week

HC-One’s Falstone Court Care Home in Roker, Sunderland, has been opening its doors to Health and Social Care students from Sunderland College to encourage people from across the generational divide to come together to celebrate Global Intergenerational Week.

Falstone Court have been bridging the generational gap by welcoming in Health and Social Care students from Sunderland College, as it celebrated Global Intergenerational Week, which ran between April 24 and 30. Students from Sunderland College were invited along to the care home to build relationships with some of its elderly residents at Falstone Court Care Home.

Students swapped textbooks for cups of tea and a chat with residents. Students and residents enjoyed an afternoon full of conversation, laughter, sampling and taste testing of the home’s new spring menu as well as discussions of TikToks.

The afternoon saw a heartwarming exchange of knowledge, care and new ideas. For the students from Sunderland College, the visit brought their learning to life-offering a chance to see person-centred care in action and provided them with the opportunity to build meaningful connections with older generations.

Health and Social Care students from Sunderland College with resident Rodney Haldon from HC-One’s Falstone Court Care Home

Students even offered to lend a helping hand by helping serve residents afternoon tea. For residents at Falstone Court, it was a joyful reminder that age is no barrier to building and creating new friendships.

The students brought some lovely handmade cards, gifts and chocolates. Residents enjoyed reminiscing and sharing their fond memories with students.

The care home highlighted the importance of sharing life stories between those young and old. The special week emphasised that experiences can be celebrated with each other, no matter how old you are.

The visit marked the beginning of a new partnership between Sunderland College and Falstone Court Care Home, with future plans for regular interactions to take place throughout the year.

Health and Social Care student from Sunderland College with resident Joan Gaddass from HC-One’s Falstone Court Care Home

Emma Hindmarsh, HC-One’s Falstone Court Care Home Manager, said:

“We are thrilled with the nurturing of friendship which is emerging between students from Sunderland College and our residents here at Falstone Court.

“Interacting with young people has a number of positive benefits for our residents including helping reduce feelings of isolation, boosting mental wellbeing and stimulating memory recall through conversations and shared activities.

“Students also found the visit beneficial, seeing person-centred care in practice and listening to resident’s stories. Students and residents enjoyed connecting with each other and building genuine friendships with each other.

“It’s heart-warming how kind and thoughtful the students are, and we are looking forward to seeing how this progresses."

