Reuben Adam, aged 11, raises funds for Stroke Association
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The next thing he has set up a GoFundMe for Stroke Association for his late Grandad, and his Dad. He has reached his target in a few weeks and is looking to do sponsored things to help charities
Reuben's grandad was in the Sunderland Echo as a local legend when he passed. Reuben was only 8 at the time, but from then on he wanted to give back.
We've all supported local and national charities including Mind, Sue Ryder Foundation, Red Sky Foundation and now Reuben would like people to support Stroke Association, and make people aware of what to look out for.
He researched it himself, as to the signs people should look out for. Made his own page, found his own video, wrote his own statement. Posted it, then sent our family the link to donate.
He now wants to raise money for nurses/carers/substitutions who care everyday.
His next venture is to keep giving back. He wants to help his great Grandma and Cancer Research. At 11 years old, he is very caring and a role model.