Retired greyhound Toby spreads the word how ex-racers make fantastic pets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pet store in South Shields is helping to spread the word about how greyhounds make wonderful pets in retirement after welcoming a champion of the track for a special visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby, aka NeverMindMe, won seven races during his career and competed at Sunderland Stadium’s highest grade under the care of North Allerton-based trainer Shirley Linley before running his final race in May.

The four-year-old white and fawn dog has now switched from the track to the sofa and joined the team at Mad4Pets so visitors could learn more about greyhounds and the responsibilities of owning one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to belief, retired greyhounds need minimal exercise and require a sleeping pattern of between 18 to 20 hours daily for optimum health.

Toby, aka NeverMindMe.

That didn’t stop Toby from sleeping on the job, though, as he greeted customers, took a trip to the store’s Valentine’s photobooth, shopped for some new coats and found his new favourite bed.

He was even treated to a Puppicino at a nearby coffee shop after his first shift by Mad4Pets founder Jo-Anna Burn who encouraged more people to consider homing a greyhound when their racing careers end.

“They’re so low maintenance,” said Jo-Anna. “A lot of people who come into the store assume greyhounds are these big bundles of energy because they associate the speeds they reach on the track with their lives away from racing.

“That couldn’t be further from reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greyhounds are so kind, loving and gentle and are more than content with two short walks each day. They’re fantastic with children and a perfect companion regardless of a person’s age.

“Toby was immaculately behaved in the store all day and loved meeting our customers who really took a shine to him he is such a cuddle monster. We’ll definitely be having him back in the future when we need a helping paw!”

The shop works closely with local homing charity Durham and District Retired Greyhounds by raising funds at its tills and pointing people to its base near Crook in County Durham and attending their monthly walks.

The charity finds greyhounds their perfect forever home when their racing careers finish and is the temporary home to 30 greyhounds at any given time who have access to recently refurbished paddock space and gardens for exercise and play time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo-Anna added: “Many greyhounds have pre-arranged homes organised after their final race, but for those that do not homing charities like Durham and District Retired Greyhounds do fantastic work.

“Every greyhound has their own unique personality with some preferring a far quieter lifestyle to others.

“There is a retired greyhound out there for everyone and thanks to Toby’s help people are beginning to understand just how gentle and loving the breed is I would encourage anyone looking to home a retired greyhound to consider Toby he will make the most amazing addition to any family”

Further information about homing a retired greyhound is available online via www.withagreyhound.org.uk. A house becomes a home with a greyhound.