Residents thrilled to meet Prince of Wales

Staff and resident, George at Barchester’s Springvale Court care home in Gateshead were delighted to have the opportunity to meet Prince William when he visited Birtley Community Pool in Birtley. Staff at the home knew that their resident George is a huge fan of the royals so took him along to meet the prince.

Prince William’s visit to Birtley Community Pool was to celebrate its reopening and highlight the importance of access to public swimming facilities. Prince William joined medal-winning British Olympic and Paralympic swimmers at the event. Volunteers raised £400,000 to save the pool as a not-for-profit venture, after Gateshead Council closed it in July last year due to budget cuts.

Resident George Bell had a chance to meet Prince and have a lovely chat with him about his time serving as a war veteran.

George commented: “I have had a fantastic day! I can’t believe I got to shake hands with the Prince, he’s taller than I thought he would be. I have always loved the Royal family; I have already met his Grandmother The Queen. I am absolutely over the moon!”

Springvale Courtis run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Springvale Court provides residential care.