Residents celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VEDay
Residents at Lambton House Care Home near Chester Le Street celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday May 8th.
Vocalist Sam Naylor led the singalong party for residents with well known songs from the 1940s as they enjoyed a fabulous afternoon tea, with Lambtons kitchen team re creating dishes from the street parties of 1945.
Earlier in the afternoon , Tees Valley Piper Tony Nolan also visited the care home and played the bagpipes for residents with many nostalgic tunes and hymns adding to the commemorative celebrations.