Residents at Stanley care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Luke Akehurst, and chatting to him about what life is like at Stoneleigh Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Annfield Plain community. Residents and MP Luke Akehurst also enjoyed a performance by local singer, Mac Francis.
MP Luke Akehurst enjoyed a tour round the 36 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, kitchenette, lounge, bedrooms and gardens.
Susan Dodds, Home Manager at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Luke Akehurst to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst, said: “I was delighted to visit Stoneleigh Care Home in Annfield Plain. It was great to meet residents and to see the level of care and support in place at Stoneleigh. I enjoyed meeting Susan and her team and being able to thank them for the work they do each and every day for the residents.”