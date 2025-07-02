Residents at Fenham care home enjoy visit from MP

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:08 BST
HC-One’s Sutherland Court Care Home in Fenham, Newcastle upon Tyne, was visited on Friday 27th June by MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West, Chi Onwurah.

MP Chi Onwurah enjoyed listening to the home’s weekly residents choir performance led by the Home’s Administrator who is a Pastor.

MP Chi Onwurah enjoyed a tour round the 74 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, hobby room, cinema, shop, kitchenette, tearoom, lounge and ensuite and premier bedrooms.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Chi Onwurah, and chatting to her about what life is like at Sutherland Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Fenham community.

MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West, Chi Onwurah enjoying choir performance by residents at HC-One’s Sutherland Court Care Home

Bobby Moore, Home Manager at HC-One’s Sutherland Court Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Chi Onwurah to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West, Chi Onwurah, said:

"Following Care Home Week, it was great to meet carers and tour the facilities at Sutherland Court. We discussed the longstanding service of many carers, and carers' pay. I enjoyed taking part in the weekly hymn group and chatting with residents too!"

