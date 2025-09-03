Residents at Benwell Care Home build their own Bluetooth speaker in inspiring community project

In a heartwarming tale of innovation and collaboration, residents at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home in Benwell, Newcastle upon Tyne, have successfully designed and built a homemade Bluetooth speaker, transforming their love of music into a creative project that has strengthened community bonds.

What began as casual conversations in the lounge soon blossomed into an exciting hands-on activity. Over the course of a day, the lounge was filled with energy and laughter as residents soldered, glued, and carefully assembled the wooden speaker. The project provided not only a stimulating and practical challenge, but also a wonderful opportunity for teamwork and shared achievement.

The highlight came in the afternoon when residents unveiled their creation to the rest of the home. As the first notes of a symphony rang out, the room was filled with amazement and joy. The rich, clear sound from the handmade speaker surpassed expectations, sparking cheers and applause.

Gillian Reid, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home, said:

Resident at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home with homemade Bluetooth speaker

“This was a great way of making and enjoying music together. The joy on Ali’s face when the speaker worked was priceless. The speaker has since become a key feature of Orchard Mews, providing the soundtrack to the entrance of our home.”

The Bluetooth speaker now holds pride of place at Orchard Mews, bringing residents together for musical gatherings and serving as a daily reminder of what can be achieved through creativity, teamwork, and community spirit.

